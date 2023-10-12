Allen “Shug” Picklesimer

Allen Holt “Shug” Picklesimer, 93, of Zanesville, died at 1:09 A.M. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison-House, Zanesville. He was born September 14, 1930, in Paintsville, KY., a son of the late Oakley and Mallie (Hitchcock) Picklesimer. Allen proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as an electronic technician at the Newark Air Force Base. He enjoyed playing his guitar, carpentry, and watching The University of Kentucky Basketball and The Ohio State Buckeyes Football.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Kinkead and Heather (Todd) Wilstead; four sons, Allen (Beverly) Picklesimer, Christopher (Anne Marie) Picklesimer, Gary (Laurie) Picklesimer and Nathan (Kami) Picklesimer; one sister, Helen Blair; twenty-three grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Anna Mae (Wallen) Picklesimer, who died September 22, 2012; an infant son, Vaughn Colin Picklesimer; six brothers, Gray Picklesimer, Gay Picklesimer, Custer Picklesimer, Kermit Picklesimer, John Picklesimer, and Kent Picklesimer; and one sister, Lina Dean.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3300 Kearns Drive, Zanesville, Ohio with Bishop Russell Graves officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Anna Mae at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE has been entrusted with all arrangements.

