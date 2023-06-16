Father in Custody after Friday Amber Alert

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information into what led to an Amber Alert being issued Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said that just before 2AM they were advised of a domestic violence situation in the Village of Thornville. The dispatcher was advised Nicholas John Lee Hill had taken his two children, 6-year-old Hendrix and 4-year-old Everly from the residence along with a firearm and threatened to harm himself.

Units from the Perry and Licking County Sheriff’s Offices were dispatched to the scene and an Amber Alert was issued around 4:30AM.

Just after 5AM Hill contacted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. His location was confirmed at an address in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched and confirmed the male suspect and children were okay.

Hill was taken into custody and the children returned to their mother. Formal charges against Hill are pending at this time.