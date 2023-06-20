American Legion to Host Poker Run This Weekend

ZANESVILLE, OH — Ride out to American Legion Post 29 in Zanesville this weekend for a poker run, which supports local women’s organizations.

The poker run will take place Saturday June 24th beginning at 11 a.m. and will finish at 6 p.m. There will also be live music, a half-and-half Chinese auction and a chance to win a quilt through raffles.

The Adjutant for the American Legion Kim Brandfass said proceeds will be split between Soroptimist and Transitions. The event will hopefully bring awareness to the community.

” You know, we’ve we’ve never done anything like this and you know, I don’t know the the domestic violence and human trafficking that’s right here in Zanesville is phenomenal. I mean, you don’t think that it’s here, but it really is here. So, so I’m hoping and praying that this is going to be a huge impact,” Brandfass said.

Transitions is a domestic violence shelter, which has a 24/7 hotline and court advocacy for survivors. Executive Director Pam Page said the non-profit recently had funding cuts, and the proceeds from the event will go toward groceries or transportation for survivors. This weekend will hopefully impact the community as well.

“domestic violence is is a lot in our community. And our mission is to eradicate that and so any messages that we can get out, in addition to having fun, which I hope everybody does, we’d like to get the message out that domestic violence is real, it’s in our community, and we need to deal with it,” Page said.

This is the first poker run hosted by the nonprofits; however, it’s expected to become an annual event.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter