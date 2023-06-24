American Made Country Music Fest: Connecting people to their roots

ZANESVILLE, OH- The American Made Country Music Fest, put on by Dusty Guitar Promotions, has officially made its mark in Zanesville with a day filled with good music and good company.

Large groups of excited concert goers gathered to share their love for country music and anticipation for the acts to perform on the stage. This one-day festival delivered on its promise of an American made experience.

“It’s in our roots, in our bloodline, grew up to old classic country riding with the old radio, and the old classic car,” said Kaci Wood, a concertgoer at the festival.

There was a lot to do while waiting for the musical acts to begin from buying drinks and food to visiting the multiple vendors set up and buying unique items and souvenirs. With enough support from the community Dusty Guitar Promotions hopes to make this an annual event, only continuing to grow each year.

“Yeah, I hope everybody comes and gathers because the more people that shows up, you know the more they will come every year,” said Wood.

Concert goers even had the opportunity to camp out at the fairgrounds for the event if they wished. Dusty Guitar Promotions, founded in 2013, has grown into a leading independent promoter, organizing shows across the US with various artists. The company is looking forward to bringing more good entertainment to the community in the future. For more information on future events be sure to visit Dusty Guitar Promotions website.