Angela “Angel” Marple Wreede

Angela “Angel” Ann Marple Wreede, 57 of Newark, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after a long battle with COPD.

Angel was born on April 28, 1966 to the late Charles Sr. and Clara Marple in Zanesville, Ohio. Angel was small, but feisty. She also loved passionately, and was considered the neighborhood grandmother by everyone.

Angel is survived by her loving husband, Paul Wreede Jr.; her daughters, Miranda (Nicholas) Ricketts-Marple, Cerena Mummey-Wreede, Faith (Nina) Wreede; her son-in-law, David Ricketts; her brother, James (Tony) Wise; her sister-in-law, Darla Hickman; her thirteen grandchildren, David (Cinamon) Jr., Dagan (Tazra), Kalynn (Connor), Devin and Drake Ricketts, Charles, Angelica, and Jack Quick, Exavier, Christian, Jolieana Mummey, Jaxon Feemorlu, as well as Tiana Wright; her three great-grandchildren, Justin and Canela Ricketts, and baby Elias Ricketts; her cats; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom held a special place in her heart for each and every one.

Angel was a lover, a fighter, and a friend that will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Angel is preceded in death by her daughter, Kayla Marple; her brother, Charles Marples Jr.

A gun raffle is being held until June 9 to help cover the costs of Angel’s services.

A gathering of friends will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will follow visitations at 6 pm. Pastor Joe Rowland will officiate the service.

