Annette Garber

Annette L. Garber, 55 of New Concord, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge.

Annette was born on April 8, 1968 in Cambridge, Ohio. She is the daughter of Delmus Lane and Martha L. (Rice) Garber Sr. She was an avid crocheter and a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, Annette is survived by the love of her life, Douglas Maxwell; her siblings, JoAnne (Kathy Williams) Garber, Delmus (Victoria) L. Garber Jr.; her best buddy and nephew, Colt; her two nieces, Denya and Denae of Colorado; as well as her cat, Cooper.

A graveside service will be held for Annette at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery where Annette will be laid to rest. Pastor Brian Kittner will officiate the service.

