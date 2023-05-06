Annual Peace Officer Memorial Honoring Those Who Passed in the Line of Duty

ZANESVILLE, OH – Fallen Muskingum County officers were honored at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Zanesville.

The 2023 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was held today to recognize fallen officers who passed in the line of duty locally and throughout the nation. In Muskingum County, there has been six officers that were members of the FOP Zane Lodge #5 that passed away while they were protecting the community.

“It’s important to honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community to protect us and that we want to continue to remember and honor what they have done for us.” ZPD Detective Sergeant Phil Michel stated.

Over 20 people including law enforcement, friends and family came together for a Wreath Placement and the 21 Gun Salute by the VFW 1058 in remembrance of those who gave everything. The Muskingum County officers that were honored are Horace Porter, Erwin Tate, Henry Ritchason, Sanford Stanley, Michael Lutz, and Robert Tanner.

“I think it’s very important that their legacy lives on because they’re not here to tell it themselves and it’s always important to remember the sacrifice that they made and that their families made for this community.” Sergeant Michel said.

The memorial was a tangible way for Muskingum County for honor the heroes who gave their all to protect and serve.