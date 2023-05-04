Antique Tractor Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall holds a wide variety of displays throughout the year, which showcase items that may have played a role or hold a special place in certain peoples lives. One such event, the annual Antique Tractor Show is being held this week and Old Steam and Gas Club President Brad McCune explained what makes the event a significant destination for many in the community.

“This year we’re honored to work again with the mall to bring an antique display of tractors, and garden tractors, a few pieces of old farm equipment here as well,” McCune said. “If you stop by the room, there are photo albums in there that were dug up over the past year. Some of them date back to 1985. There’s pictures in there of the mall show in 1985. So our relationship with the mall goes way beyond my time in the club.”

The Old Steam and Gas Club is a local organization that is made up of garden tractor pullers and antique farm tractor and equipment enthusiasts.

McCune said there are roughly 40 tractors on display that cover many makes and models and span across even many more years of manufacture.

“It’s interesting to sit here and watch people come through and they say: Well my dad had this tractor or my granddad, or I remember; you know, something from a childhood,” McCune said. “And it’s kind of a neat week to walk down memory lane as you come through the mall and look at all the tractors. Reminisce about what they were and what they still are. It’s an opportunity for older generations to teach the younger generations as to what this equipment was.”

The Antique Tractor exhibit will be on display at the mall through Sunday, May 7th and for more information about the Old Steam and Gas Club you can visit their website or visit the club’s table during mall hours.