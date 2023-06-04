April Hamilton

April Ann Hamilton, 49 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 4, 2023, at the Morrison House of Zanesville.

She was born on July 4, 1973, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of James “Bob” Higgins and Alice (Harris) Higgins. She was a member of the Faith Christian Center of Zanesville. April worked delivering papers for the Times Recorder, Save-A-Lot Food Center, Door Dash, and lastly Med Zoomer. In her spare time, she LOVED taking care of her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 8 years, Paul Hamilton; sons, David (Maria Stephenson) McFee, Nicholas (Kimberly Dinkins) McFee; daughter, Michelle McFee; sisters, Rebecca (Heath) Hayes, Terri (Craig) Steele; brother, Adam (Vicki) Higgins; grandchildren, Rose McFee, Kaiden McFee, David Jay McFee, Bently McFee; good friends, Jenna (Bryce) McCarty and Kim Myers.

She is preceded in death by her son, Vance McFee; grandparents, Bessie and Roy Higgins, Ethel and Woodrow Harris.

Per April’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

