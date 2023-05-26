Arlene Click

Arlene J. Click, 84 of Philo, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene was born on April 7, 1939 in Crooksville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Forest and Dorothy (Rambo) Welch. Arlene worked at Philo High School as the Librarian Aid, and she also worked as a beautician. She was a faithful member of the Philo Baptist Church and had an active role in the Philo/Duncan Falls Homemakers and was a Harrison Township Fire Bell. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and was an avid bingo player during her free time.

Arlene is survived by her children, Kenny (Dee) Click of Philo, and Karen (Mark) Young of Amanda, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Kendra, James, Jesse, Jordan, and Austin; her three great-grandchildren, Aalijah, Daisie, and Dixie; her two step-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Anna Mae; her brothers, Keith Welch of Lancaster and Tim Welch of Knoxville, Tennessee; her brother-in-law, Dan Milner; her sister-in-law, Daun Welch; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Click, who passed away on June 16, 2019; her brother, John Welch; as well as her sister, Lois Milner.

Visitations will be from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm on the same day. Pastor Tom Barton will officiate the service. Arlene will be laid to rest at a later date in Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com