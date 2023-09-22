Arrests Made in Newark Shooting

Two people are under arrest in connection to a shooting in Newark.

Police said they along with other law enforcement agencies arrested 34-year-old Eric Hurst of Lancaster and 32-year-old Ryan Authement of New Philadelphia. They’re continuing the search for a third suspect, 28-year-old Kyle Mathes of Lancaster.

The Newark Police Department said these men are connected to a shooting that took place September 11 at 131 North 11th Street. Authorities said when officers arrived they found two adult males, one 50-years-old the other 35-years-old each suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both victims were taken by helicopter to Columbus area hospitals in stable condition.

Newark Police are continuing to investigate the case and follow up on leads. Anyone with information can call Newark Detectives at (740) 670-7215 or the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.