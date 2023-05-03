ArtCOZ May Artist of The Month

ZANESVILLE, OH – This month’s ArtCOZ featured artist is Rick Roll.

About one year ago, Roll sculpted his passion for pottery at Julie’s ARTery in downtown Zanesville. It all started while he was remodeling a room in Julie’s ARTery, when Julie Goodall invited him to attend a wheel throwing pottery class. Since then, Roll’s love for pottery has continued to grow.

“I thought hmmm that might not be for me either. Julie invited me over and said just give it a try. I’ve been coming here ever since. You want to do more. You’d like the next piece to be better than the last, so you’re always trying to be better. It’s not like you do this and you’re done.” Rick Roll, Artist of The Month said.

Roll’s creations range from cups, to vases, to bowls, and much more. You can purchase or view Rick Rolls pottery during the first Friday Art Walk at Julies ARTery on 7th Street.

“The relaxation. It’s very soothing. Like you can be having a really bad day, and just sit down, start thinking about what you’re doing, and done.” Roll said.

If you’re interested in taking classes at Julies ARTery, check out her Facebook age below.

Julie’s ARTery | Zanesville OH | Facebook