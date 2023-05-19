Arthur Settles

Arthur “Bugsy” Elmus Settles Jr., 75, of Philo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Home. Arthur was born November 23, 1947, son of the late Arthur Elmus Settles Sr. and Dorthy Louise Grable. In addition to his parents, Arthur is also preceded in death by his siblings; Robert Settles and Wanda Settles.

Arthur leaves to cherish his memory, his children; Matthew Settles and Elizabeth (Phillip) White; grandchildren, Gabriel White, Makenzie White, Jakkob White, Jovino Settles, Jeovani Settles and Javien Settles; his sisters, Debbie Haper and Nancy Heeter, as well as several other friends and family.

Arthur, known by many as Bugsy, was an avid golfer, spending almost every weekend on the golf course. He also enjoyed bowling and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Arthur loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He worked for MPW for over 30 years and also was a bartender for many years.

Cremation has been chosen. The family will host a memorial services at a later date. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.