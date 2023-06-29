Assistance Available to Muskingum County Homeowners Impacted by Covid-19

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and MEOAG Inc, the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will assist eligible Muskingum County homeowners with housing expenses through the Save the Dream Ohio Homeowner Assistance Fund-Utility Assistance Plus (HAF-UAP) program funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

Assistance can be provided for utilities, utility disconnect fees, utility reconnection fees, Real Estate Property Taxes not escrowed and other homeowner fees. Households may be eligible to receive up to 6 months or $10,000 of assistance, or funds become exhausted whichever comes first.

In order to qualify you must have experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median income as approved by the United States Treasury.

Persons in Family 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 $103,350 $118,200 $132,900 $147,600 $159,450 $171,300 $183,150 $194,850

Homeowners needing assistance with mortgage payments and have their Real Estate Taxes and Insurance escrowed need to apply for assistance directly to OHFA’s Save the Dream Ohio Program. MEOAG, Inc will still assist with utilities and other homeownership fees in cooperation with OHFA’s Save the Dream Ohio Program.

Applications will be accepted by appointments only and the following documentation must be provided at the time of appointment.

1). Proof of Identity.

2). Social Security numbers for all household members.

3). 30-day proof of income for all household members 18 and over or the most recent completed tax return.

4). Documentation for the assistance needed.

To learn more about this program or to schedule an appointment, please call Brooke Morris at (740) 453-5703 ext. 114 at the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County.