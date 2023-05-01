Bank Helps in the Fight Against Identity Theft

The North Valley Bank in South Zanesville held their annual shred day Saturday.

Muskingum County residents had the opportunity to shred their unwanted documents for free. The community was invited to bring up to 100 pounds of paper like personal documents, bank statements and tax forms to be destroyed.

“It is such an important thing now to protect your identity. There’s a lot of personal information that’s on that documentation, from identifying information, addresses, identifying numbers, account numbers, shred things. So, it’s super easy to do, just double check how long you need to keep documents, if they’re passed that day bring them on over, shred that old stuff and get it out of your house,” said North Valley Bank Director of Marketing Michelle Newman.

As participants drove through to have papers destroyed the Animal Shelter Society was on site accepting donations of pet food, pill pockets, trash bags and cash donations.

“A big part of what we do here at North Valley Bank is we’re trying to build better communities. And we love making sure that every member of our community even our furry friends are well supported, we’ve been big fans of the Animal Shelter Society for a long time and love to partner with them. And for us, it’s a feel good thing to be able to go out and do some stuff for the animals in our community,” explained Newman.

The North Valley Bank plans on hosting the shred day event again in the fall or spring.