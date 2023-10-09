Barbara Amstutz

Barbara Ann Amstutz, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born on April 7, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Joseph Matthew Amstutz and Rhoda Jane (Cain) Amstutz. Barb attended Central Presbyterian Church on many occasions. She achieved her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Elementary Education. She worked for 25 years as a Franciscan Sister of Charity. She later taught in Green Bay, St. Benedict’s of Cambridge, St. Mary’s of St. Clairsville, and St. Thomas of Zanesville. While teaching at St. Thomas, she volunteered at Good Sam Hospital in Zanesville. Barb loved spending her time outdoors, whether it be taking car rides or camping. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting with her friends.

She is survived by her loving wife of 38 years, Cathy (Fahner) Amstutz; sons, Shawn (Lori) Hickenbottom, Shane Hickenbottom; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; special dogs, Dora, Maggie, Taco, and Belle.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Matthew Amstutz and Rhoda Jane (Cain) Amstutz.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Barb’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Barbara can be made to the Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

