Barbara “Barb” Smith

Barbara A. Smith, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. She was born November 21, 1948, in Zanesville to the late Walter and Betty Lighthizer Girton. She worked at Brockway Glass and also was a vending attendant. She was a member of the Macedonia United Methodist Church. Barb enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Russell Smith, Matthew Smith and Pamela Van Dusen; stepchildren: Danny Smith, Mark Smith, Sandy Wollesen and Beverly Walters; and ten grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Holly Smith, who passed away in 2006; her brother James A. Girton; and her grandparents Frank and Della Lighthizer.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 1PM Monday, June 26, in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Charles Norris officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

