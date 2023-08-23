Barbara Pitts

Barbara (Beck) Pitts, 66 of Zanesville, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born on January 29, 1957, in Galion, Ohio, daughter of the late Cecil Beck and JoAnn (Shadley) Stover. Barb graduated from Galion High School in 1975. In her younger days, she enjoyed hanging out with her friends and family at cookouts and holidays. Most recently, she enjoyed a good meal and spending her time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Chris Pitts; mother, JoAnn (Shadley) Stover; sisters, Kathleen West, Joyce Seman, LeAnn Stover, Terri Clark, Debbie Yates; grandchildren, Kristiana Marie Pitts, Abbie Careins, Michael Careins, Bentlee Croy; great-grandchildren, Katherine Bird, Sawyer Bird, Malakai George; family friend, Lindsey Denney; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Karen Carter, Carmen McGee, Tammy Carter, and Rob Mercer.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Dale L. Stover; 1 brother; friend and father of her child, Michael Pitts; special friends, Mike Carter and Vickie Farquhr.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Barbara’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Barb to DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home at 56 South 5th Street Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or at www.delongbakerlanning.com

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com