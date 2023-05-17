Baseball Sectional Scoreboard 5/16
TRI-VALLEY 9
STEUBENVILLE 2
JOHN GLENN 5
INDIAN CREEK 2
Tri-Valley to play John Glenn for sectional title on Monday May 22nd at TBD.
CAMBRIDGE 4
MORGAN 1
CARROLLTON 6
MAYSVILLE 0
Carrollton scored three runs in the first inning. Kamyn Walker pitched five innings and also picked up two hits.
NEW PHILADELPHIA 11
PHILO 0
Electrics season comes to an end in a 6 inning loss. Philo finished the year with an 11-13 record.
WEST HOLMES 5
RIVER VIEW 2
The Black Bears lose a heartbreaker in 12 innings. West Holmes scored three runs in the top of the 12th and shut the door in the bottom half.