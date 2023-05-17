Baseball Sectional Scoreboard 5/16

TRI-VALLEY 9

STEUBENVILLE 2

JOHN GLENN 5

INDIAN CREEK 2

Tri-Valley to play John Glenn for sectional title on Monday May 22nd at TBD.

CAMBRIDGE 4

MORGAN 1

CARROLLTON 6

MAYSVILLE 0

Carrollton scored three runs in the first inning. Kamyn Walker pitched five innings and also picked up two hits.

NEW PHILADELPHIA 11

PHILO 0

Electrics season comes to an end in a 6 inning loss. Philo finished the year with an 11-13 record.

WEST HOLMES 5

RIVER VIEW 2

The Black Bears lose a heartbreaker in 12 innings. West Holmes scored three runs in the top of the 12th and shut the door in the bottom half.