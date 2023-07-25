Basil “Bud” Norris

Basil “Bud” Norris III, 79, of Newark, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 5:37 P.M. surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1943, in Zanesville, a son of the late Basil and Dorothy Elinor (Barker) Norris Jr. Bud enjoyed farming, John Deere tractors, and drinking his Ginger Ale, he was a member the Frazeysburg Community Bible Church, and retired after 35 years from Communicolor. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member and a Founding Father of the American Legion Hanover Post #764.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Julie Susan (Webb) Norris, whom he married on July 21, 1985; four daughters, Sarah (JR) Haley of Lancaster, Sheila Romine of Newark, Angela Norris of Newark and Vicky Posey of Newark; two sons, Raymond (Claudia) Lamp of Morongo Valley, CA and Brevin Norris of Newark; four sisters, Linda (Jerry) Fox of Zanesville, Sharon Melton of Springfield, IL, Melody (Rick) Day of Newark and Molly Norris of Nashport; four brothers, Charles Norris of Logan, Thomas (Vickie) Norris of Newark, Ernest Norris of Logan, and William (Janet) Norris of Newport News, VA; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by an infant son, Basil Norris IV; his grandson, Chase Haley, and his son-in-law Doug Posey.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Friday, July 28, 2023 with Pastor Chuck Norris officiating. Bud will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full military honors accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 Color Guard.

