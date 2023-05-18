Bell Jr. Charged in Guernsey County

A Martins Ferry man is facing charges in Guernsey County.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said 24-year-old Brian Keith Bell Jr. has been charged with gross sexual imposition. Authorities said a victim who is now a teenager came forward at the end of March.

The victim was under ten at the time of the incident and was a relative of Bell Jr..

Bell Jr. is currently being held in the Guernsey County Jail. He’s also wanted on an active warrant in Texas for aggravated sexual assault on a child.