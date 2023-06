Bell Street Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure.

Bell Street will be closed from Maple Avenue to Bethesda Drive from 7:00pm Monday, June

26 to 7:00am Tuesday, June 27 to allow for the connection of the new waterline on Maple

Avenue.

This work is weather dependent.

Please expect delays, use caution around the work zone, and utilize alternate routes.