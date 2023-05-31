Betty Camp-Adams

Betty Jo Camp-Adams was born to Michael A. Camp Sr. and Debra Swingle on July 24 1984. Betty was reunited with her brother Mike Camp Jr on Thursday May 25 2023. Betty attended Mid East and Shenandoah High Schools in Zanesville OH. After high school she went on to become a manager in retail. She then became CEO of her own business. Betty was a beautiful soul who lived her life diligently helping others. Betty loved music and dancing and she also enjoyed the outdoors. Betty was an angel here on earth and was a blessing to everyone she encountered who will truly be missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Betty Swingle, Ronnie and Margaret Camp, and Rose McElroy. Brother Mike Camp Jr, daughter Shey Green and nephew Terry Iverson II.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, husband John Adams of Akron OH, mother Debra Swingle of Zanesville OH, father’s Ed Shemelia of Cumberland OH and Michael (Anita) Camp of Zanesville OH. Mother in love, Geraldine Graise of Akron OH, father in love Robert Baker of Akron OH. Daughters Destiny (Bryce) Stott of Zanesville OH, Johnae Adams of Akron OH, Jazmine Adams of Burlington MI. Sons Cameron (Danielle) Jackson of Cincinnati OH, Wyatt Keys of Springfield OH, Johnny Adams, Trevor Heater, and Johnell Adams all of Akron OH. Sisters Kylee Camp of Zanesville OH, Linda Johnson of Laurel MD, Phadrea (Dwayne) Hickman of Copley OH, Sonya (Ed) Taylor of Columbus OH, Simone Iverson and Vickie Baker both of Akron OH. Brothers Jason (Beth) Camp of Zanesville OH, and Anthony (Valerie) Baker of Akron OH. Special niece Jenna and special nephews Jason Jr. and Terry III (Bam Bam). A host of nieces nephews aunts cousins and friends.

You may call on the family, Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Graveside burial will follow the funeral service in Frazeysburg Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.