Betty Carpenter

Our beloved Betty Ann Carpenter passed away on the afternoon of June 8, 2023. Betty courageously battled heart disease and scleroderma for many years. She was born April 5, 1940, to Vernon & Viola (Albaugh) Bates.

Betty was the rock of the family during difficult times. She was a woman of faith and would tell you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not.

She had a wonderful distinctive laugh that invited everyone in the room to laugh with her. She was an incredible cook, and loved her family and friends deeply. Her nicknames were Mimi and Tweety.

She is survived by one son, Dale; grandsons Kyle & Scottie; her sisters Vivian & Charlene.

Please join us to say goodbye. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband of 65 years, Rodney and her two sons, Dave and Dana. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Zanesville Memorial Park, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com