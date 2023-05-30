Betty Clapper

Betty Jane Clapper, 91, of Zanesville passed away Saturday May 27, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Zanesville on March 23, 1932 to the late Karl and Laura Lutz. Betty graduated from Lash High School and attended Business College. She was employed in the accounting department at the Roekel Company for many years. Betty enjoyed spending time at the beach/ocean, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children: Curt (Debra) Clapper, Greg (Dee) Clapper and Jackie (Drew) Allen, a sister Karlene Susie Webb, six grandchildren: Kyle (Beth) Clapper, Keri (David) Bay, Casey Clapper, Taylor (Dylan) Dobson, Gracie (Tyler) Tracey, and Rachel Clapper (Tyler), five step-grandchildren: Tianna Melvin, Ciara Riley, Jeni Huber, Jason Green, and Joe Green, 16 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Clapper and a sister Joy Myers.

Cremation will take place and burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

