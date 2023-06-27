Betty Dilley

Betty Lorain Dilley, 93, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born September 9, 1929, in Zanesville to the late Victor and Edna Houghton Stewart. She retired from NCR and also worked as a cook/bartender for the Eagles Aerie #302. Betty enjoyed making jewelry, traveling, shopping, sitting outside when there was good weather and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Rose (Ronald) Snack, Nora Gallis, Clyde “Lee” (Becky) Dilley, Sharon (Dan) Barker and April (Dwain) Amspaugh; a brother Donald; three sisters: Dorothy, Martha and Jeanette; grandchildren: Renee, Shawnna, Miranda, Melanie, Megan, John II, Chad, Brian, Joseph, Shane, Sara, Ralph, Valarie, Michael, Jeffrey, Shawnda, Lindzey and Lakkin; great grandchildren: Caleigh, Reece, Taylor, Jessica, Kaiden, Karsen, Konner, John III, Dakota, Mackenzie, Dalton, Lilah, Kinley, Kailey, Kobe, Ava, Alaric, Oliver, Garret, Jake, Katie, Abbigail, Jayla, Chloe and Wrenley; and great great grandchildren: Anson, Lane and Emerson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children: Phyllis Dilley, Ronnie Dilley and Bonnie Mauller; a grandson Christopher; two sons in law John Aldred and Louis Gallis; and three sisters: Joy, Geraldine and Marion.

Graveside services will be held at 3PM Friday, June 30 at Zanesville Memorial Park. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, has the distinct honor of serving the Dilley family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Betty’s family at any Community Bank branch.

