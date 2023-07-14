Betty Hooper

Betty “Jean” Jean Hooper, 86, of Zanesville passed at 9:07 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

She was born on Friday, May 14, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late John Russell Lawyer and Frances “Betty” Elizabeth Reese Lawyer.

Jean was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She graduated from Rosecrans high school. She was a big supporter of St. Nicholas Catholic church, serving in many roles for the church. Jean spent many hours researching genealogy. Worked for Zanesville City Schools, at St. Nicholas school. Enjoyed spending time with family, attending grandchildren’s sports events. Volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She is survived by three children, Doug Hooper, Mark (Valerie) Hooper, Kim (Tim) Bishop; Five grandchildren, Amanda (David) Liptak, Matt (Liz) Hooper, Scott (Marissa) Hooper, Erin (Seth) Hina, Jay Bishop; five great grandchildren, Emery Hooper, Everett Hooper, Ryan Hina, Greyson Hina, and Emelia Hina; her beloved cat, Sassy; and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James William Hooper; three children, Terry Hooper, Steve Hooper and Keith Hooper; and two siblings, Jim Lawyer and Rita (Lee) Kraft.

Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jean’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.