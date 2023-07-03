Betty Lowe

Betty Jean Goff Lowe, 95, entered the gates of heaven and was greeted by her Savior and loved ones Monday, July 3, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community. She was born in Crooksville to the late Emory J. and Gladys (Glass) Goff on May 31, 1928. She owned and operated Betty’s Poodle Boutique and also worked at Lowe’s Mower Sales. She was a member of the South Zanesville Nazarene Church and North Terrace Church of Christ. Betty enjoyed cutting hair, square dancing, crafting, sewing, anything artsy, but her greatest love was her family.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Sandy K. (Bob) Bargar and Brenda S. (Harold) Williams; a brother Bill (Sheila) Goff; a sister Linda (Don) Wilson; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and her fur baby Mitzy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Duane Lowe; second husband Jack Postlethwait; her son Terry Ray Lowe.

A time for family and friends to gather and honor the life of Betty will be held on Monday, July 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE, and one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will begin at 12PM Tuesday, July 11 in the Snouffer Chapel with Mr. Bill Meige officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville, Ohio.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com