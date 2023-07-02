Betty Wilson

Betty Lou Moore Wilson, 103 of Zanesville died on her birthday, 10:22 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023 under hospice care & with her family by her side at the Oaks at Bethesda.

She was born on Thursday, July 1, 1920 in Zanesville, Ohio the only child of Mark H. and Edna Mawhorter Moore.

Betty was a Lash High School graduate of the class of 1938. She earned her bachelors of Music degree from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music in 1942. After advanced piano study in New York City, she began teaching piano privately for over 50 years. She served as the organist at Central Trinity United Methodist Church for 10 years and Grace United Methodist Church for 20 years. She was Past President of the Thursday Music Club, a founding member of the Green Thumb Garden Club and a 35-year, former member of the Authors Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Claudia Hammack, Marina (Mark) Stapleton and a son, Mark Wilson; Grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Longo, Olivia Wilson, Brett (Chelsea) Wilson, Kaylyn Stapleton; Great grandsons, Anthony Longo, Benjamin Wilson & Christopher Wilson. “God has blessed me with the gift of music & the many wonderful teachers, friends & pupils that have shared their gifts with me. In my later years these friends have supported me in continuing to perform; Renee Show, Donna Thompson, Jim McLaughlin, and David Schubach”; also surviving are special neighbors, Sandy Raines and Betty Shaw.

In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Fred A. Wilson in 2012 and a son-in-law, John Hammack.

Friends may call 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with funeral service at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating.

Betty Lou has requested her body be donated to The Ohio State University Division of Anatomy at Wexner Medical Center.

Memorial contributions can be to The Salvation Army, 515 Putnam Ave. Zanesville Ohio 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Betty Lou’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.