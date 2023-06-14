Beverly Shrigley

Beverly J. (Nutt) Shrigley, 82, of South Zanesville, was called to her heavenly home at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023. She was born on June 12, 1941 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Gerald Arva and Virginia Mae (Johns) Nutt. She was a 50 year plus member of First Baptist Church in South Zanesville, where she served as a deaconess, financial secretary, and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years O. Carmi Shrigley. One daughter Jane (Dave) Hunkins. Daughter-in-law Denise Shrigley. Grandchildren Andrew Shrigley, Bryan Shrigley, Jenna Hunkins, and Jordan (Taylor) Hunkins. An aunt and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Lynn Shrigley. One sister Pamela Sue Wilson.

Friends may call from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Monday June 19, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. Burial will follow in Duncan Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or Shriver’s Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shriver’s Hospice for their loving care.