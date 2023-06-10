Bike Blessing event to keep motorcyclists safe

ZANESVILLE, OH- In conjunction with BikerFest Weekend hosted by Rushing Wind Biker Church, Fink’s Harley Davidson in Zanesville had their Bike Blessing event at 12:30 p.m.

This event welcomed all bike riders in the area to come together and join in prayer for everyone’s safety on the road.

“We are here at a bike blessing, and we’ve had a lot of motorcyclists, a lot of people, a lot of outside guests have come and it’s a special time where we get together and not just pray over safety for the bikes but to pray over the person and let them know that there is hope in America,” said Michael McGuire, Pastor at the Rushing Wind Biker Church.

Prior to the Bike Blessing, the group of motorcyclists rode to Heartbeats for their Shake Your Bootie event, giving out baby booties to people there. It is extremely important to take caution when motorcyclists are on the roadways, be sure to always double check for them.

“And when you see a group of motorcycles, we only ask that you have patience as we come through the intersection, we’ll ride as safe as we can, we’ll ask you to be as safe as you can around us as we bless others, and we were able to give them baby booties and all of that is working together with Fink’s Harley Davidson coming together, being able to pray together, bless bikes together, bless the riders together, and just be a part of the community,” said McGuire.

BikerFest Weekend will wrap up Saturday night at the Rushing Wind Biker Church, they will be having their 7 p.m. church service where they will be honoring veterans and local heroes.