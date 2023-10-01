Billie Glover

Billie Christine Glover, 80, of Crooksville, died peacefully at 6:00 a.m. Saturday September 30, 2023 at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on September 12, 1943 in Piketon, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Muriel Glover. She had worked at both Robinson Ransbottom and Nelson-McCoy potteries. She is survived by her children Evan Rodgers, Kris (Courtney) Scaggs, and Doni Rodgers. Eight grandchildren Michael, Logan, Gavan, Leah, Mallery, Janey, Jaxton, and Nash. One great-grandchild Elias. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter Cherrie L. Norris. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday October 3, 2023 at Fultonham Cemetery with Pastor Steve Cheney officiating.