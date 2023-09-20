Bonnie Bush

Bonnie Jean Bush, 90, of Zanesville passed at 10:45 P.M. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Brookdale Senior Living Center.

Bonnie was born on Sunday, January 1, 1933 in Norwich, Ohio the daughter of the late Lester R. Leasure and Mildred F. Bebout Leasure.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leroy C. Bush; three siblings, Marjorie (Joe) Stevens, Jack (Lois) Leasure, and Dorothy (Bill) Morgan and a brother-in-law, Raymond Dickerson.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Dawn) Bush of Millersport and Kipp (Brenda) Bush of Prosper, Texas. Also left to cherish her memory are 6 grandchildren, Josh (Erica) Bush, Jarrod (Rob Kirkpatrick) Bush, Emily (Patrick) Blevins, Stephanie Smith, Megan (Brian) Hill, and Nick Bush; and 10 great grandchildren Caroline, Georgia, Patrick, Charlotte, Banks, Brody, Zayn, Maison, Beau, and Nora; two sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Bush and Maybelle Dickerson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

While working at Timken, she was introduced to the love of her life, Leroy. They were married on September 14, 1958 and enjoyed 43 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2001. Together they loved playing cards with friends, taking family vacations and spending time with their grandchildren.

Bonnie continued to be an active member of Pleasant Grove Church where she routinely volunteered to work at the food booth at the Muskingum county fair and provide food and support for those in need.

Bonnie enjoyed playing cards with the girls in card club and her annual trek to Texas to visit family.

Family was an important part of Bonne’s life. Nothing could put a smile on her face more than time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately knew her simply as “G”!

The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 25, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Marshall officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, 160 N Fourth Street Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Bonnie’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.