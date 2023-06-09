Bradley “Dave” Johnson

Bradley “Dave” Johnson Jr., 68 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2023, at Genesis Hospital of Zanesville.

He was born on October 31, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Bradley David (Sandy) Johnson Sr. and Mary Jane Conaway. Dave was a truck driver for Ohio Textile. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #867 of Zanesville. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and riding his Harley. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family. He was always known to be very close with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Bradley David (Sandy Johnson) Johnson Sr, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Trisha (Morrison) Johnson; children, Jake (Jessica) Johnson, Sarah Shafer, Alexis Shafer, Natasha Shafer; grandchildren, Jessica, Emma, Conner, Payton, Kinzie, Alivia, Elli, Lili, Cyli, and Jaslynn; brother, Bill (Kay Quinlan) Johnson; sisters, Shelly (Brody) McConnel, and Gay (Pat) Allen; step-brother, Larry (Sherry) Davis; mother-in-law, Patricia Foust; father-in-law, Allen Foust; brothers-in-law, George C. Morrison, Paul Morrison, CJ (Alicia) Morrison; two favorite sister-in-laws, Tammy (Jim) Scott and Traci (Robert) Bugglin.

In addition to his mother, Mary Jane Conaway, he is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Shafer; brothers, Chris Johnson, Carrie Johnson; sister-in-law, Nalani Morrison; and father-in-law, George C. Morrison.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per his family request, a dignified cremation has been chosen. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

