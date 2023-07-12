Break-ins on Brandywine Boulevard

ZANESVILLE, OH — The Zanesville police department is investigating a series of break-ins.

Detective sergeant Phil Michel says during the early morning hours Sunday there were three break-ins on Brandywine Boulevard that involved businesses within the colony corners. They included Jill’s unique boutique, true beauty salon and spa and a business at 12-06 Brandywine Boulevard. Authorities say that they are still gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance footage in the area. No other information is being provided at this time.