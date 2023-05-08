Brenda Wolford

Brenda Lee Wolford, 60, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 3. 2023 at Genesis Hospice. Brenda was born January 9, 1963 in Cambridge, Ohio to George Thompson and the late Janet (Ryan) Roberts. In addition to her mother, Brenda is also preceded in death by her son, Cole Grieves; and her step-brother, Dusty Roberts.

Brenda leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Joe Wolford; her cherished children, Brian Grieves, Tony McDonald and Abby (Danny) Skaggs; sisters, Lisa Fadorsen and Missy (Mike) Klemkosky; brother, Johnny (Denise) Fadorsen; father, George Thompson; step-father, Dale Roberts; grandchildren, Hailey Grieves, Madalynn Skaggs, Haylee Starkey and Adyson Starkey; as well as a host of other loved ones and friends.

Brenda was a caring and compassionate person. She put her good heart to use in the healthcare industry. Brenda obtained a degree in nursing in 2007, from the Knox County Career Center of Adult Education. Nursing was her passion. Brenda loved to spend any free time with her family, especially her grandchildren, they meant everything to her. Brenda was proud to be a Gigi. She was the type of person who would drop everything to help someone in need. She touched so many lives. Brenda had a smile that lit up any room. On a warm day, you could often find Brenda outside near her pool. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Genesis Hospice for their excellent care of Brenda.

Per Brenda’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.