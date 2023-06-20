Brian Drake

Brian Edward Drake, 54, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Brian was born July 28, 1968 in Zanesville, son of Cheryl Trusler and Bernerd Drake. Brian is preceded in death by his father, Bernerd Drake; maternal grandparents, Norman and Betty Chalfant; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Lettie Drake.

Brian leaves to cherish his memory, his fiance, Eva Adams; his mother, Cheryl (Cecil “Wayne”) Trusler; children, Heather (Nick) Lily, Brittany Adams, Daniel Drake and Douglas Drake; grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, Paige and Sara; siblings, Peggy (Chuck) McKee, Christina (Chuck Hayes) Hoffer, Bernie (Missy) Drake, Jody (Angela) Drake and Kevin (Sabrina) White; special friend/son, Anthony Williams; and a host of other niece, nephews, friends and family.

Brian loved football and basketball, especially the Washington redskins. He enjoyed cooking and was very good at it. Brian also enjoyed to play games on his tablet in his free time. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.