Caldwell Man Arrested Following Pursuit

A Caldwell man is behind bars after fleeing from sheriff’s deputies.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Bryan Gibson is charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a peace officer.

Authorities said on Thursday around 11am Gibson was operating a motor vehicle. He had an active warrant for his arrest out of Noble County.

The pursuit began in the community of Coal Ridge. A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gibson, but Gibson continued driving.

Additional units were called to the scene and Gibson led deputies on a pursuit for about 5 miles.

Sheriff Jason Mackie was able to deploy stop sticks and set up a partial roadblock.

Officials said when Gibson approached the stop sticks he stopped the vehicle, exited and was taken into custody.