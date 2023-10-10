Candice Hoover

Candice Ann Bailey Hoover, 76, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023, after a long battle with heart problems, stroke and memory loss. Through it all she was full of life and happiness and love, as she always had been throughout her amazing life.

She was born January 28, 1947, in Zanesville to the late A. Dayle Bailey and Hilma VanFossen Bailey. She was a 1965 graduate of Zanesville High School where she was an athlete and a scholar, and became an accomplished nursing professional, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University and a master’s degree from the University of Findlay. She was a registered nurse for the Genesis Healthcare System for 32 years. When she retired, she was the Nurse Manager for the Skilled Nursing Facility, Rehabilitation Unit and the Orthopedic Unit.

Candice was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church; served on the Evangelism Committee, Worship Administration Council, Bereavement Committee, and co-facilitator of the Neighbors in Need Ministry founded with her late husband Stewart Hoover, supporting people who were homeless or one paycheck away from being on the street, helping countless people in Zanesville and Muskingum County. She was an inspiring person, fair, level-headed, and full of warmth, and a great mom, leader, wife, grandmother, and friend.

Candice is survived by her son: Darren (Richard Wall) LaShelle; step children: Bryan (Carol) Hoover, Jeffrey Hoover Sr. and Beth (Ken) Groom; grandchildren: Lily A. LaShelle, Jeffrey (Diane) Hoover Jr., Melisa (Brent) Pyles, Christopher (Kendra) Hoover, Aaron (Ashleigh) Hoover, Andrew (Ashley) Groom, and Philip (Emily) Groom; and many beloved great grandchildren; brother R. Dayle (Karen) Bailey; sister Mary (Clyde Dickerson) Creeks; and devoted friends Heidi Apperson and Treva Adolph.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Stewart M. Hoover, Jr., and her son Daniel LaShelle.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, October 13 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 14 in the Snouffer Chapel with her lifelong friend Rev. Dan Kiger and Rev. Jon Exman officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

Her memory can be honored with contributions to the Candice Bailey Hoover Scholarship Fund of the Zanesville Alumni Association, 956 Moxahala Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the website at www.snoufferfuneralhome.com