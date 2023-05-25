Carl “Hank” Hansel

Carl G. “Hank” Hansel, 87, of Zanesville, died at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born November 2, 1935, in Zanesville, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Longshore) Hansel. Hank worked as an Inventory Specialist for General Electric for thirty-one and a half years, he was a member of Immanuel Church for sixty-two years, a United States Army Veteran serving three years of active duty, and three years for the Army National Reserves. He was a 1953 graduate of South Zanesville High School, played football, basketball and baseball and won the regional basketball championship in 1952.

He is survived by two children; a daughter, Keena Hansel of Zanesville, Ohio and a son, Todd Hansel of Copley, Ohio and one granddaughter, Madison Hansel of Lakewood, Ohio.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol (Knowlden) Hansel whom he married December 29, 1959 and passed away on November 8, 2015; one brother, Frank Hansel Jr.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice of Central Ohio for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Animal Shelter Society 1430 Newark Rd. Zanesville, OH. 43701 or Muskingum County K-9 adoption center 854 East Pike Zanesville, OH. 43701.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Sam Osborn officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.

