Carlos Sears

Carlos Leroy Sears, 94 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 in South Vienna, Ohio, where he made his home with his son for the late 3 months. He was born in Meigs Township, Ohio on July 3, 1929, the son of Harry E. Sr. and Lucy (Hall) Sears.

Carlos was a faithful member of Blue Rock Baptist Church, he worked for over 35 years as a crane operator with the Ohio Ferro Alloy, he also worked as a bus driver for over 15 years with the Franklin Local School District and he also worked for the Ohio State Highway Department.

Carlos is survived by his three children, Audrey Blackstone of Chandlersville, Darren (Amy) Sears of Chandlersville and Duane (Darlene) Sears of South Vienna, Ohio; his grandchildren, Troy (Melissa) Blackstone, Todd (Lindsay) Blackstone, Paige (Cameron) Wright, Alexis Sears, Justin (Linsey) Sears, Alyssa Sears and John Sears; his great-grandchildren, Cade, Torin, Jack, Addie, Ronan, Tucker, Hutson, Grace, Ellarae, Matti

Malachi,

In addition to his parents, Carlos is preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Elaine Sears who passed away in 1961; great granddaughter, Chloe Owen; and an infant brother, Raymond.

Visitations will be held 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 11AM on Monday. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. Carlos will be laid to rest beside his wife in Ark Springs Cemetery, Chandlersville.

