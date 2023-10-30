Carlson “Darrell” Warne

Carlson Darrell Warne, 86, passed away peacefully at Morrison House on Saturday, October 28, 2023. He was born February 24, 1937, in Athens to the late Chauncey D. and Florence E. Jackson Warne. He was a 1955 graduate of Zanesville High School and attended First United Methodist Church. Darrell was the founder of Darrell’s Donuts. He loved God, family and country. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Naval Reserve.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Williams Warne; a daughter: Mary Ann (Les) Archer; daughter in law Marla Warne; five grandchildren: Tony (Casey) Warne, Samantha (Seth) Gordon, Andrew (Lindsey) Archer, Philip Archer and Joel Archer; and a great granddaughter Haven Archer; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends: Kathy Ferdinand and Cornelia Ferguson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John M. Warne; two sisters and a brother.

The Warne family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Girme and staff at Genesis Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or First United Methodist Church, 857 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm on Friday, November 3, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

