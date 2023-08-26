Carole Browning

Carole Sue Browning, 58, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born August 25, 1964 in Akron, daughter of the late Claude and Jenny (Stephens) Simmons. In addition to her parents, Carole is also preceded in death by Janet Butcher, Judy Boling, Gary Allen Lawyer and Shirley Waliszewski.

Carole leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and dedicated husband of 30 years, Brad Browning, whom she married March 17, 1993. She also leaves her cherished daughters, Kristina (Kevin) Burrell and Katie (Brandon Barr) Browning; grandchildren, Kadin, Karter, Kray, Kaviona, Rian, Kiki, Kynlee and Kaiden; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Gleason, Melanie Miller, Holly Houk, Ed (Paula) Simmons and Gary Simmons; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Ronda, Michalyn and Sara; and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Carole was a graduate of Crooksville High School. She went on to attend the University of Akron for four years. Carole pursued a career in healthcare, dedicating many years of employment to Summa Health Care as a blood bank manager and IT specialist. She was a 41 year member of The Eagles. In her free time, Carole enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. More than anything, Carole loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, taking weekend trips and soaking up the sun in Marco Island. Carole also loved hosting family and friends for long weekends and holidays at their cabin in Salt Fork. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to First Light Home Care of Central Ohio as well as Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their care and understanding during this difficult time. Per Carole’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Manchester Eagles, 5899 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio, 44319 beginning at 2 p.m. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.