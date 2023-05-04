Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Joann Johnson, 75, of Canal Winchester, passed away Monday, May 1st, 2023, at Mount Carmel East, surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born April 21st, 1948 to the late Jerry A. and Josephine (Gibson) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Willie Gibson, Sr., and Jospehine (Black) Gibson; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Monore Johnson; and brothers, David A. Johnson, and George Johnson and Nathan Johnson.

Carolyn leaves behind to mourn her passing, her 3 children, Stephanie L. Jones, of New Mexico, Carol A. Thompson (Johnson), of Canal Winchester, and son Bobby L. Johnson, of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandkids; Jerry Johnson, Mark Johnson, Leonard (Margret) Johnson, all of Zanesville; sisters, Sandra Turner, of Canal Winchester; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She will be missed by many.

Per Carolyn’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.