Chad Mitchell

Chad Abraham Mitchell, 53, of Nashport, Ohio left this earth on Saturday, September 23rd. A friend to many, and loved by all, Chad is survived by his loving partner, Brenton Baker, his mother, Carol (Bob) Kimble, grandmother Fern Harrison, sister Caren (Jim) Maniaci, and brothers Charles “Aaron” Mitchell and Chris (Shannon) Mitchell, stepsons Breck and Brady Baker, nephews Ian and Austin McCoy, Braxton and Brennon Mitchell, and nieces Kristina Mitchell, Kandice Krawczyk, and Adrianna Gibson, uncles Ralph (Jane) Mitchell and Sam (Karen) Swain. Chad was preceded in death by his father, Charles Mitchell and his step father, Mike Miller.

Chad was born on July 18, 1970, to Carol and Charles “Sonny” Mitchell in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from Tri-Valley High School, where, after trying nearly every sport, he found his passion as a proud member of the Tri-Valley Marching Band. Upon graduation, Chad enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, where he served as a medical technician. Following his enlistment, Chad remained in the southern states, pursuing a successful career in retail management with Kmart and PetSmart.

In 2013, Chad returned to Ohio where he developed a successful, thriving “handyman” business. When his skills were not being used for tiling, dry-walling, painting, or plumbing, Chad could be found watching his boys on the soccer field, volunteering for Habit for Humanity, or spending time with his loving family, his cherished friends, and his beloved pets. Chad was quick to lend a hand to anyone, always putting other’s needs before his own. Chad will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his kind heart, and penchant for living life his way.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Greenhouse at Vista, 2800 Hennessey Drive, Nashport, Ohio. A Respects Reception will begin at 3 p.m., with a service at 4:15, followed by a time of togetherness. The service will be simulcast via Facebook Live so that Chad’s countless friends across the United States and around the world can share in this time of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chad’s honor may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio.

Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, was entrusted with arrangements.

