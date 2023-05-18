Changes coming to local produce market

ZANESVILLE, OH- Important changes that you need to be aware of are coming to the Free Fresh Produce Drive-Thru Market held on Friday, May 26 at First Baptist Church on East Main Street.

Due to the increase in services in Ohio, you will now need to pre-register on Wednesday, May 24 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. by calling 740-452-7519 to be able to get your produce.

“We are seeing…that we’re going to be receiving less produce for our next produce market on May 26th, so therefore…we’re preparing for that we’re gonna be able to serve 150 households and in order to make sure that we’re doing this…to the best of our ability, we’re asking that folks now call into East Side on Wednesday May 24th between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and we’re gonna pre-register by phone for this event,” said Jamie Trout, executive director of Eastside Community Ministry.

The market provides fresh produce for families in need around the area. People can come through the church through a drive-thru to get their groceries from fruits, vegetables and even dairy products.

“Because we are serving less at our May we wanted to be proactive and just…, you know, we don’t want to waste anyone’s time by coming to the produce market and us having to turn you away for assistance, so instead we’re gonna pre-register and then we’re referring everyone else to go to FreshTrak.com so they can get food services,” said Trout.

Pick-up will be held for pre-registered households on May 26 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. only. If you are in need of a food pantry or a hot meal, please visit FreshTrak.com to see the assistance available to you in your area.