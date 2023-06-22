Charges Filed in Wednesday Shooting

A Columbus man faces charges in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting in Zanesville.

Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Jonathan Conkle with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, attempted grand theft, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, misdemeanor theft, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premisis and resisting arrest. Several of the charges include a firearm specification.

He remains incarcerated in the Zanesville City Jail. He’s currently being held on a $5m bond. He’ll be arraigned in Zanesville Municipal Court.

Authorities said around 9:45am on Wednesday officers responded to the lot of 1018 West Main Street and discovered a male that appeared to have been shot and physically assaulted. The victim was taken to Genesis Healthcare System and then transferred to a Columbus hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said Conkle attempted to flee the scene, but witnesses in the area identified him as the suspect and he was taken into custody. While being escorted to a police cruiser the suspect attempt to take an officer’s gun.

Detectives said the incident occurred was a shop located at 1010 W. Muskingum Avenue.