Charles “Chuck” Stephenson

Charles “Chuck” W. Stephenson Sr., 64 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2023, at the Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

He was born on June 27, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Melvin Stephenson and Nellie (Holmes) Jones. Chuck was a graduate of Zanesville High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a Christian by faith. He worked at Samuel’s Strapping for many years. Chuck loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, bonfires, and he LOVED fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara (Stump) Stephenson; sons, Charles (Randi) Stephenson, Michael Back, John Matheny; daughters, Kayla Potter, Christa Back; brothers, Dan Stephenson, Gary Stephenson, Melvin Stephenson; sisters, Debbie Stephenson, Patty Dalton, Mary Stephenson, Susie Stephenson; grandchildren, Tyler Stephenson, Chloe Stephenson, Kylee Stephenson, Kolton Stephenson, Jordan Crank Stephenson, Julian Stephenson, BJ Richcreek, Jacob Back, Erica Potter, Savannah Potter, Bella Back, Alexis Matheny, David Matheny, Victoria Matheny; cousins, Mark Stephenson, Eugene Stephenson; nephew, Mike Stephenson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; uncles, William “Bill” Stephenson, Norman Stephenson; best friends, Gene Stotts, Mike Dunlap, Jim Mahon.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Jenny Dunn, Susie Wiley, Janet Stephenson, brother, Jay Stephenson.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Chuck’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

