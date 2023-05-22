Charles “Chuck” Wickham

Charles R. “Chuck” Wickham, 78, of Zanesville, died at 12:44 P.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 9, 1944 in Zanesville, son of the late Enoch and Mildred (O’Conner) Wickham. He graduated from Zanesville High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. Mr. Wickham was a retired employee of Zanesville Post Office after 35 years of service and an Army Veteran of Vietnam where he was awarded with two Purple Hearts for his service as a Medvac, evacuating the wounded on the front lines for eleven months. He attended First Baptist Church and a member of the American Legion Post #29. Chuck loved his dog “Griz”, feeding the wildlife around his home and visiting with his family.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte (Smith) Wickham whom he married June 1, 1984 and two brothers, Joe and Bobby Wickham.

He is survived by two daughters, April (James Petrofes) Smith and Angie (Matthew Janicki) Smith; six grandchildren, Desiree (Bianca) Sanchez, Mariah Dutro, Hayden Dutro, Hallie (Chris) Wright, Laken Morris, and Wade Morris; four great-grandchildren Piper, Logan, Griffin and Braelyn and his dear sister, Wanda Rush.

No services will be held he will be laid to rest at New Soldiers Field at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.

