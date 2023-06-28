Charles Hutzel

Charles G. Hutzel Sr., 94, of Zanesville, died at 8:15 P.M. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at The Abbot Home, Zanesville. He was born November 5, 1928, in Zanesville, son of the late Grant and Rosa (Sherwood) Hutzel. Charles worked as a salesman for Integrity Supply. He loved scratch off lottery tickets and was very social belonging to many lodges including the Disabled American Veterans, Fraternal Order of Police, Eagles Lodge 302 of Zanesville, VFW George Selsam Post 1058, The American Legion Post 29 and enjoyed bowling. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart. Charles loved his family dearly.

He is survived by three children Charles (Cathy) Hutzel Jr., Myra (Michael) Smith and Angel (Ron Jr.) King; five granddaughters; a grandson; many great and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Wakeley) Hutzel, who died June 21, 1996; five brothers; one sister; and a great granddaughter, Kierstynn Lacole Lynn Kennedy.

Friends and family may gather for a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Abbot Home 1258 Greenwood Avenue, Zanesville with full Military Honors accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 Color Guard.

A dignified cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com